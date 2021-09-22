Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Officers who punched, kicked man sued in federal court

Officers who punched, kicked man sued in federal court

By: The Associated Press KATE BRUMBACK September 22, 2021 0

ATLANTA — A man who was punched and kicked in the head by Georgia police officers during a traffic stop four years ago has filed a lawsuit alleging the stop was unjustified and the officers used excessive force against him. Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni pulled Demetrius Hollins over in Lawrenceville, just outside Atlanta, on ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo