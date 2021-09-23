Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 15, 2021        56 NOT PROVIDED DICK, JUDITH E et ano to DICK, MARK R et al Property Address: 442 EDGEMERE DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12558 Page: 0252 Tax Account: 035.15-2-2.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 HOANG, DIANA to VONGSYKEO, WILLIAM Property Address: 525 AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12558 Page: 0297 Tax Account: 091.79-4-46 Full ...

