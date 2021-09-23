Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 31, 2021 & Sept. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 31, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT TISDALE, LATOYA 128 FAIRGATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ILECKI & OSTROWSKI LLP Amount: $238.15 TURCOTTE, JAMES R et ano 42 WALNUT STREET NORTH, WATERLOO NY 13165 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $9,634.76 WADE, JOHN C 55 FERNWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER ...

