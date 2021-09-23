Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 1, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ARTINIAN, PETER J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,253.67 DEWEY CHEF KING IN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $86,726.47 MCKNIGHT, ROCHELLE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,127.51 MIANO, ROBERT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $100.00 TRAN, PHUNG K Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $382,030.81 WILLIAMS, JACQUELYNN B Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,221.41 LIEN RELEASE DIAMOND, ERIC R Favor: USA/IRS 708 ADMIRALTY WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580 EALEY, LAQUAN Favor: UNITED STATES 761 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 GREAT ...

