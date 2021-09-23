Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 1, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff September 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 1, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BUTERA, ANTHONY C Appoints: SANTOLI, CHARLES MAIN, JIMMIE RUTH Appoints: CYGANOVICH, MAGDALYN M RIVERA, JACOB J Appoints: RIVERA, TAYLOR A RIVERA, RICHARD I Appoints: RIVERA, TAYLOR A

