Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / New trial granted over race-related jury selection error

New trial granted over race-related jury selection error

By: Bennett Loudon September 23, 2021 0

A New York appeals court has reversed an assault conviction and ordered a new trial because of an impropriety during jury selection.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo