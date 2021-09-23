Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / The jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself is crumbling

The jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself is crumbling

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK September 23, 2021 0

NEW YORK — Inside the notorious federal jail in Lower Manhattan, small chunks of concrete fall from the ceiling. Freezing temperatures force inmates to stuff old coronavirus face masks into vents to try to stop the cold air. One cell is off-limits because the door is now unstable — likely because of constant pounding over the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo