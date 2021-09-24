Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Appeals court rules interpreter must be provided

Appeals court rules interpreter must be provided

By: Bennett Loudon September 24, 2021 0

A state appeals court has sent a case back to a lower court because the judge failed to provide a foreign-language interpreter for the defendant. Defendant Kamil Podmalovsky was convicted of speeding in March 2019 after a bench trial in Suffolk County Court’s Traffic and Parking Violations Agency. In a decision released earlier this month, the Appellate ...

