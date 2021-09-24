Full Time Receptionist or Paralegal

Suburban small law firm specializing in trusts and estates, real estate and business matters looking for FT receptionist or paralegal who has prior working experience in a law firm and is familiar with handling client calls, client office interaction and scheduling appointments. Duties include call screening, client scheduling, scanning and copying documents, document assembly and assisting attorneys and other paralegals. Working environment is very good. Salary and benefits commensurate with experience. Experience in areas of our firm’s specialties a plus.

Please send resume to kathleen@perottomagee.com. Please let us know your salary requirements.