Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 16, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 16, 2021     75  14420 BLAKE, JASON F to CAHA PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 67-71 MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12558 Page: 0475 Tax Account: 069.53-1-24 Full Sale Price: $300,000.00 VANWIE, MARK D et ano to SARGENT, EMILY A et ano Property Address: 31 ALLEN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12559 Page: 0109 Tax ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo