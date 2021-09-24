Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 2, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 2, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE KC CRAFTS 142 STONEYCREEK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 BATTAGLIA, KEVIN JOHN DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE ALLKEYEDUP 4 TRITON COURT, FAIPORT NY 14450 - - SANDQUIST, JEAN ANN 4 TRITON COURT, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED TYSON, JOSEPH JR 83 PRINCETON LANE, FAIRPORT NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo