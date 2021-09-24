Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 2, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BRINSON, EDWARD Appoints: BRINSON, KEVIN HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC LAPIETRA, JANET Appoints: LAPIETRA, MICHAEL MCCLOUD, WILLEN Appoints: HOWARD, JANNIE US BANK AJAX 2020-C Appoints: GREGORY FUNDING LLC US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TR Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC

