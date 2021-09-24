Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
RPD officer in Daniel Prude death faces departmental discipline

By: The Associated Press CAROLYN THOMPSON September 24, 2021 0

One of several police officers seen on video pinning down Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being detained on a street in upstate New York, faces potential departmental discipline, the Rochester Police Department said. Officer Mark Vaughn is the only officer to be served with "departmental charges" Thursday following an internal investigation of the ...

