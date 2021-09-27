Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 17, 2021      95  NOT PROVIDED FBMTRDB LLC to ROCHESTER COMMERCIAL PROPERTY INC Property Address: 3636 DEWEY AVENUE, GREECE NY Liber: 12559 Page: 0405 Tax Account: 060.48-3-22.1 Full Sale Price: $1,425,000.00 GULLACE, CHRISTOPHER to SRO PROPERTIES INC Property Address: 283 ORCHARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12559 Page: 0494 Tax Account: 105.74-3-32 Full Sale Price: $131,500.00 LONG, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo