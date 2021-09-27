Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 2-3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 2, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT JONES, ROBERT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JONES, ROBERT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JONES, ROBERT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE KING, JOHN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LANE, WILL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LANG, STEPHEN R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LEBRON, VICTOR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

