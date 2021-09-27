Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 3, 2021

September 27, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 3, 2021 LIEN RELEASE FENTON, CHELSEA Favor: USA/IRS 3 ALDEN GLEN DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 FENTON, CHELSEA Favor: USA/IRS 3 ALDEN GLEN DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 MECHANICS LIEN GEORGE, SONJA L Favor: STATEWIDE CONSTRUCTION OF PENFIELD INC Amount: $13,300.00 37 CONTINENTAL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14618

