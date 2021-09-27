Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 17, 2021      141 NOT PROVIDED BOLTON, RICHARD & SCIOLINO, CAROL Property Address: 220 SEWILO HILLS DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $90,295.00 GOOCH, BARBARA ANN Property Address: 924 WHITNEY RD, SWEDEN NY Lender: ROCKET MORTGAGE LLC Amount: $120,000.00 HENSEL, JOHN C Property Address: 59 LAREDO DRIVE, CHILI NY Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo