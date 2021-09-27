Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 3, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY GARMAN, JANA LYNN Appoints: GARMAN, DANIEL RAYMOND GUZMAN, CARLOS R Appoints: GUZMAN-REA, JESSICA GUZMAN, MARGY Appoints: GUZMAN-REA, JESSICA HANNAN, THERESA M Appoints: HANNAN, CHRISTOPHER D LOCKE, ELAINE R Appoints: CASTALDO, MARY K NEALON, KERRY D Appoints: NEALON-MERULLA, SANDRA TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO ...

