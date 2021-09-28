Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Labor Law: Fuhlbruck v. 3170 Delaware LLC, et al.

Fourth Department – Labor Law: Fuhlbruck v. 3170 Delaware LLC, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Cleaning – Routine cleaning – Store front Fuhlbruck v. 3170 Delaware LLC, et al. CA 20-00135 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a Labor Law action to recover damages for injuries he sustained while cleaning the exterior windows of the store he managed. The plaintiff ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo