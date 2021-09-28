Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Past due mortgage: Essig v. Essig

Fourth Department – Past due mortgage: Essig v. Essig

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Past due mortgage Acceleration clause – Time-barred installments Essig v. Essig CA 20-01559 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff, as the executor of the estate of the decedent, commenced a breach of contract action alleging that the defendant failed to make payments pursuant to a note secured by ...

