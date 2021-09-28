Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Determination of constitutionality of enabling statute: Opinion 21-56

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Determination of constitutionality of enabling statute School bus stop-arm violation monitoring program Opinion 21-56 Background: The inquiring town and village justices preside in municipalities that are either considering adopting or have adopted a program under Vehicle & Traffic Law 1174-a, which holds owner liability for failure of operator to stop for ...

