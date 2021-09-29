Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Jury finds for plaintiffs in lawsuit over fire caused by BMW car

Jury finds for plaintiffs in lawsuit over fire caused by BMW car

Insurance company recovers $872,762, plus interest

By: Bennett Loudon September 29, 2021 0

After a seven-day trial a federal court jury has awarded an Irondequoit couple almost $900,000, plus interest for damage caused to their home by a fire that started in their BMW X3 car that was parked in their garage. The fire started about 4:15 p.m. April 11, 2015, at 233 Orchard Park Blvd., the home of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo