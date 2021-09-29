Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 21, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 21, 2021       82  NOT PROVIDED JACKMAN, PATRICK to 117 BROOKS AVENUE LLC Property Address: 117 BROOKS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12561 Page: 0222 Tax Account: 135.34-3-12 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 LAMB, JASON P to ZIEGLER, KENNITH et ano Property Address: 73 BARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12561 Page: 0026 Tax Account: 069.09-2-9 Full ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo