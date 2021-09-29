Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 7-8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 7, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT DAVIS, DENISE 1616 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: NEW YORK STATE ENERGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY Amount: $13,663.58 ECHEVARRIA, CARMEN A et ano 63 HARRIS STREET APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE Amount: $8,359.66 LAMPHRON, CRYSTAL 225 COLE AVENUE, ROCHESTER ...

