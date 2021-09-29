Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 21, 2021       112 NOT PROVIDED ALI-KHAN, KUNWAR-NASAR M Property Address: 80 RAILROAD MILLS ROAD, PITTSFORD NY Lender: 2004-0000230 LLC Amount: $40,832.03 MORRELL, LEONARD C Property Address: 1939 WATSON-HULBERT ROAD, PENFIELD NY Lender: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $390,000.00 14420 ZIEGLER, KENNITH & ZWALD, KASEY Property Address: 73 BARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

