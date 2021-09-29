Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 8, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY AMERICAN BUSINESS CREDIT INC Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC BUBIN, SERGIY Appoints: BUBINA, ALBINA KIM, CHONG SUN Appoints: KIM, CHONG NAM US BANK NA Appoints: CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB Appoints: CAM VENTURES HOLDING LLC

