Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / RochesterWorks initiative aims to reduce gun violence through workforce development

RochesterWorks initiative aims to reduce gun violence through workforce development

By: Velvet Spicer September 29, 2021 0

RochesterWorks! has launched a $2.25 million gun violence prevention initiative that is designed to provide job opportunities for hundreds of Rochester young adults. The region’s largest nonprofit provider of workforce and career services is looking for community organizations to help implement the program. The initiative is funded by the state Department of Labor and is part ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo