Legal Excellence Awards honorees announced

The Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record have announced the honorees for the 2021 Legal Excellence Awards.

Legal Excellence is a new program started by the Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record to take their legal recognition awards to the next level by combining the Corporate Counsel, Excellence in Law and Attorneys of the Year awards. Legal Excellence pays tribute to all the ways legal professionals work to make the Greater Rochester community stronger.

Awards are presented in the following categories: Civil Legal Services, In House Counsel, Law Firm Administrator, Law Firm Diversity, Law Firm Innovation, Leaders in Law, Lifetime Achievement, Paralegal, Pro Bono Excellence and Up and Coming Lawyers.

“This year’s Legal Excellence recipients work tirelessly to uphold the highest legal standards and improve communities throughout Western New York. They are actively engaged in the community and mentor other leaders as well,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal. “They perform vital services in the community, and we are honored to recognize them.”

A VIP reception for honorees and sponsors will be held Nov. 15 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Rochester, 125 East Main St. in Rochester.

Honorees will be profiled in the Nov. 16 issue of The Daily Record and in the Nov. 19 issue of the Rochester Business Journal and online at nydailyrecord.com and rbj.net.

The 2021 honorees are:

Civil Legal Services

Lakeshia McCloud, Legal Assistance of Western New York Inc.

In House Counsel

Paul Ciminelli, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Susan Sturman Jennings, Conifer Realty LLC

Alison Moyer, Rochester City School District

Thomas O’Gara, LeChase Construction Services LLC

Lisa Santelli, Lifetime Healthcare Companies/Excellus Health Plan

Law Firm Administrator

Curtis Burnett, Nixon Peabody LLP

Marie Calvaruso, Harris Beach PLLC

Cheryl Jordan, Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy

Rhonda Noto, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

John Taddeo, Wesley Clark & Peshkin

Sarah Wegener, Focus Practice Management

Law Firm Diversity

Phillips Lytle LLP

Law Firm Innovation

Littler

Leaders in Law

Kevin Clark, Wesley Clark & Peshkin LLP

Mark Funk, Monroe County Conflict Defender

F. Paul Greene, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Connor O’Brien, Social Security Administration

The Hon. Fatimat Reid, Monroe County Family Court

Christian Valentino, Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

Lifetime Achievement

Harold Kurland, Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy

Ruhi Maker, Empire Justice Center

Sharon Stiller, Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone LLP

Michael Wolford, Bond, Schoeneck & King

Paralegal

Brandi Burton, Tracy Jong Law Firm

Beth Churchill, ColomboLawOffice

Amy Demanchick, Adams Leclair LLP

Marilyn Myers, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Carrie Schreiner, Faraci Lange LLP

Emily Short, Monroe County Public Defender’s Office

Pro Bono Excellence

Maria Cubillos Reed, Cubillos Reed Law PLLC

Up and Coming Lawyers

Justin Alexander, Underberg & Kessler LLP

Iskra M. Bonanno, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Leigh Ann Chute, The Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY Inc.

Erin Elmouji, Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Patrick Leavy, Vahey Law Offices PLLC

William Leinen, Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP

Sarah Lobe, Nixon Peabody LLP

Kinsey O’Brien, Hodgson Russ LLP

Theresa Rusnak, Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC

Laura K. Schwalbe, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Mallory Smith, Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

Sarah Weigelt, Legal Assistance of Western New York Inc.

Jacob Zoghlin, The Zoghlin Group PLLC