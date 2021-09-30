Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 22, 2021        89  NOT PROVIDED FLORANCE, DORIS E to AFFUSO, ANTHONY J et al Property Address: 140 MARYVIEW DRIVE, PENFIELD NY Liber: 12561 Page: 0609 Tax Account: 094.02-3-6.1 Full Sale Price: $353,000.00 14420 PADUANO, CASSIE to FISCHER, MICHAEL et ano Property Address: 8013 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12561 Page: ...

