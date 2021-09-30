Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 10, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 10, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED FISK, BRITTANY C 919 MARSH ROAD, SENECA FALLS NY 13148 - - ROOD, JULIA V 16 STARFLOWER DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - BARNA, MARK D 38 PEWSTER ROCK, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - BONISTEEL, THOMAS WILLIAM 256 ROSEMONT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - RILEY, ...

