Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 9-10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 9, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT 34 ELEVEN SERVICES, LLC et ano DBA 34 ELEVEN SERVICES 2135 IRON MOUNTAIN ROAD, CHEYENNE WY 82009 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $16,118.00 ADAMS, JOSHUA ANTHONY et ano 603 PINEHURST AVENUE, COLONIAL HEIGHTS VA 23834 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $25,105.00 BLAIS, GEORGE et ...

