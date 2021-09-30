Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 9, 2021 LIEN RELEASE BURGO, GARY A JR Favor: USA/IRS LAPORTA, ADAM Favor: USA/IRS MCCULOUGH, ROBERT Favor: USA/IRS SCALZO, JOHN A Favor: USA/IRS SCALZO, JOHN A Favor: USA/IRS SUTTON, CHARLES Favor: USA/IRS SUTTON, CHARLES Favor: USA/IRS UPHAM, SCOTT Favor: USA/IRS

