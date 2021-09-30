Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 22, 2021         139 NOT PROVIDED BARRETT, JUSTIN A & BARRETT, MEGAN Property Address: 17 BRIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $377,975.00 BRAVO, VICENTE J RICOS Property Address: 1 SANTA DRIVE, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $171,000.00 BREINER, KATHLEEN M & BREINER, KEVIN J Property ...

