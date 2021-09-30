Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 9-10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 9, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY COWARD, ROBERT J Appoints: NEU, CHRISTINA L FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION Appoints: MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT LLC HENDERSON, IAN H Appoints: HENDERSON, IAN M HENDERSON, IAN H Appoints: HENDERSON, ANN L HENDERSON, RITA H Appoints: HENDERSON, IAN H SEATTLE BANK Appoints: REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS INC   Powers of Attorney Recorded September 10, 2021 POWER OF ...

