Home / News / Surrogate judge questions petition for wrongful death settlement

Surrogate judge questions petition for wrongful death settlement

Attorneys failed to itemize their fee requests

By: Bennett Loudon September 30, 2021 0

Monroe County Surrogate Court Justice Christopher S. Ciaccio will hold a hearing to decide whether to approve a settlement in a wrongful death case involving the death of a local nursing home resident. Erica Byrnes, the administratrix of the estate of Carol Scharf, petitioned the court to approve a $140,000 settlement and distribute the proceeds. Scharf was ...

