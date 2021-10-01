Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID, has no symptoms

Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID, has no symptoms

By: The Associated Press October 1, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19. The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday's ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney ...

