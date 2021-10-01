Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit: NYPD still hiding discipline files after law change

Lawsuit: NYPD still hiding discipline files after law change

By: The Associated Press October 1, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued New York City's police department on Thursday, saying it is illegally keeping the vast majority of officer disciplinary records out of public view. The New York Civil Liberties Union said in the lawsuit in state court in Manhattan that the NYPD ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo