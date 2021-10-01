Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 23, 2021        73  NOT PROVIDED DEHAVEN, EUNICE LYNNE et al to MENDENHALL, ROBERT H IV et al Property Address: 4550  WALKER ROAD, SWEDEN NY Liber: 12562 Page: 0453 Tax Account: 084.02-2-8.12 Full Sale Price: $330,000.00 14420 DNISTRAN, DAVID et ano to BARKER, JONATHON et ano Property Address: DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY ...

