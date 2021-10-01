Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Nevada Supreme Court orders separate trials in four killings

Nevada Supreme Court orders separate trials in four killings

By: The Associated Press SCOTT SONNER October 1, 2021 0

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a Salvadoran immigrant accused of killing four people during a string of crimes in 2019 must be tried separately in both counties where the slayings took place. Prosecutors argued that Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman should be tried for all four killings in Washoe County, where ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo