Home / News / New trial ordered in DWI case

New trial ordered in DWI case

By: Bennett Loudon October 1, 2021 0

A state appeals court has ordered a new trial, because of ineffective assistance of counsel, for a defendant convicted of drunk driving. Defendant Bridget Despen was convicted in October 2018 in Nassau County Court of driving while intoxicated and failing to use a designated lane. Now the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Second Department, reversed the ...

