Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 24, 2021         80  NOT PROVIDED GLH PROPERTIES LLC to WESTESSON, ANN MARGRET et ano Property Address: Liber: 12563 Page: 0180 Tax Account: 136.61-1-8 Full Sale Price: $261,500.00 14420 ATLAS ENTERPRISES GROUP LLC to SELVAGGIO, JOSEPH Property Address: 99 CLARKRIDGE DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12562 Page: 0637 Tax Account: 055.04-1-17.114 Full Sale Price: $65,000.00 ZAP ...

