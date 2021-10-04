Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 24, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 24, 2021         88 NOT PROVIDED DOUMNANDE, RAMADJI & DOUMNANDE, SAMARA ALANA Property Address: 28 GOLDFINCH DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $212,900.00 HANNA, CAROLYN A SMITH & HANNA, THOMAS A Property Address: 606 EAST STREET, PITTSFORD NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK, NA Amount: $101,000.00 PUTNAM, ANN M & PUTNAM, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo