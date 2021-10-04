Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 13, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 13, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY HAMLIN, BENJAMIN WADE Appoints: CONDON, MICHAEL E NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: LOANCARE, LLC RANKE, ELON T Appoints: NAUJOKAS, ALGIS RICHARDSON-HAMLIN, ELIZABETH GRACE Appoints: CONDON, MICHAEL E TICKLE, ANDREW S Appoints: FERRINGER, JOHN PAUL WENZEL, IRENE Appoints: MILITELLO, EVELYN ZICAFOOSE, DARRELL R Appoints: ABBASS, AMI J ZICAFOOSE, SHIRLEY C Appoints: ABBASS, AMI J

