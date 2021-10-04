Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Prosecution concedes to new trial in robbery case

Prosecution concedes to new trial in robbery case

After plea deal with co-defendant, judge was no longer a neutral party

By: Bennett Loudon October 4, 2021 0

A state appeals court has granted a new trial in a robbery case because the judge helped negotiate a plea deal for a co-defendant. Defendant Rondell Johnson was convicted in June 2014 in state Supreme Court in Monroe County of first-degree robbery, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. In a decision released Friday, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo