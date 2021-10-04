Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Real Estate Law: Eviction moratorium, rental assistance programs settle in for extended stay

By: Special to The Daily Record Karianne M. Polimeni and Brenna M. Mason October 4, 2021 0

New York’s eviction moratorium and rental assistance programs, created in the early days of the pandemic to combat the health and economic consequences that accompany evictions, homelessness, and unpaid rent, will be sticking around a bit longer, but not without some changes. On Aug. 12, 2021, the United States Supreme Court enjoined the enforcement of New ...

