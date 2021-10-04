Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Warren to resign as part of plea deal

Warren to resign as part of plea deal

By: The Associated Press October 4, 2021 0

ROCHESTER (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren agreed to resign before her term ends as part of a deal to settle charges she violated campaign finance rules during her 2017 reelection campaign. Warren was scheduled to go on trial Monday on felony charges she and two assistants took steps to evade contribution limits. Under the deal, ...

