Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / AG James tours state with funding to fight opioid epidemic

AG James tours state with funding to fight opioid epidemic

By: Velvet Spicer October 5, 2021 0

New York Attorney General Letitia James has begun a “HealNY” tour across the state, where she is delivering the first of up to $1.5 billion to combat the opioid epidemic. The funds, which are being delivered to each of the state’s 10 regions, come from different settlements James has negotiated following her March 2019 lawsuit against ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo