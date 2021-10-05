Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 25-27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 25, 2021       23 14428 MERRIMAN, CAROLYN et ano to MERRIMAN, CAROLYN G Property Address: 11 GILMAN ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12563 Page: 0206 Tax Account: 143.01-1-22.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 PHILLIPS, RICHARD E to GRENIER, ANDREE Property Address: 764 TURK HILL ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12563 Page: 0218 Tax Account: 153.10-1-13 Full ...

