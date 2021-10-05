Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 14, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT JEFF PALMA PHOTOGRAPHY 71 BEECHWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - PALMA, JEFF R 71 BEECHWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BELL, SARAH 7046 S LAKE ROAD, BERGEN NY 14416 - - JOHNSTON, MANAL 2299 BRIGHTON HENRIETTA TOWNLINE ROAD APARTMENT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14623 ...

