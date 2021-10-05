Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 13, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 13, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT BARNEY, DARNELL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BEASLEY, JASMINE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BERLINGERI, HECTOR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BORDEAUX, DEMETRIUS Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BORDEAUX, DEMETRIUS Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BRANDON, GREGORY SR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BRANDON, GREGORY SR Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo